Live now: St James College v Churchie
The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.
Live now it's St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School.
St James in the maroon colours with score on the left, Churchie in blue on the right.
The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.
Watch the action in the player above and check out the full four-day livestream schedule here.
And check out the day one results here.
Today's Schedule:
8am: Boys championship - Ipswich Grammar School (78) def Toowoomba Grammar School (68)
9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School (58) def by St Margaret Mary's College (89)
11am: Boys championship - St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School
12.30pm: Girls championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Southport State High School
2pm: Boys championship - Brisbane SHS v Mountain Creek SHS
3.30pm: Boys championship - Toowoomba Grammar School v Cairns SHS
5pm: Girls championship - West Moreton Anglican College v Marsden State High School
6.30pm: Boys championship - crossover (2nd pool D v 3rd pool C)