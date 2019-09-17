Menu
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson arrives at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Politics

Pauline Hanson's tears over Family Law inquiry

by Sam Clench
17th Sep 2019 7:14 PM

AN EMOTIONAL Pauline Hanson has fronted the cameras to thank Scott Morrison "from the bottom of my heart" for announcing an inquiry into the family law system.

Ms Hanson has been pushing for such a review for years - earlier today she said family law was the biggest issue she had faced when she first entered parliament all the way back in 1996.

The One Nation leader indicated she would push to co-chair the inquiry, which will be led by Liberal MP Kevin Andrews.

She admitted she shed a tear at today's news.

"I cried because I know the heartache that is felt by hundreds of thousands of Australians," Ms Hanson said.

"I cried because of the realisation of the hope that this inquiry will finally bring to people who are floundering in these situations.

"They are going through one of the most difficult challenges of their lives, creating normality after separation and divorce.

"Over the weekend, while most of us are enjoying time with family and friends, an average of six men took their own lives. And far too many women experienced family violence.

"I'm sorry, but I can't live with that on my conscience. And these deaths are only occurring because governments have failed to listen and act on the broken family law system."

She said family law was "the most important social matter facing Australia today".

"The Joint Select Committee will delve into the various aspects that have been making life unbearable for so many people dealing with separation and its aftermath," Ms Hanson said.

"The desperate calls of broken Australian families will finally be heard.

"I do thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for his support in this groundbreaking inquiry."

The Senate needs to approve the inquiry. Ms Hanson called on Labor, the Greens and the rest of the crossbench to vote for it tomorrow.

