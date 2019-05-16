TWEED HEADS: The complete list of where you can vote

VOTE HERE: Millions of Australians will cast their vote to decide the next federal parliament this Saturday.

VOTE HERE: Millions of Australians will cast their vote to decide the next federal parliament this Saturday. Mike Knott BUN290118POLLING6

ELECTION day is fast approaching, and millions of Australians are making their final decisions on who they want to represent their region.

Each polling station will open the ballot boxes at 8am with the polls closing at 6pm.

To make sure you know where you can vote on Saturday, the Tweed Daily News has compiled this list for the electorate of Richmond.

Ballina

Ballina Coast High School, 57 Cherry St

Emmanuel Anglican College, 62 Horizon Dr

Richmond Christian College, 7 Gallans Rd

Ballina East

Southern Cross School K-12, 2-40 Chickiba Dr

Bangalow

Bangalow Public School, 45 Byron St

Banora Point

Banora Point High, Eucalyptus Dr

Banora Point Public School, 97 Pioneer Pde

Centaur Public School, Eucalyptus Dr

St Joseph's College, 2 Doyle Dr

Bilambil

Bilambil Public School, 398 Bilambil Rd

Billinudgel

Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre, cnr Wilfred St and The Tunnel Rd

Bogangar

Bogangar Public School, 123 Tweed Coast Rd

Brunswick Heads

Brunswick Heads Public School, 2 Fingal St

Burringbar

Burringbar School of Arts Hall, 1 Old Pacific Hwy

Byron Bay

Byron Bay High School, 2 Arakwal Ct

Byron Bay Public School, 17 Kingsley St

Casuarina

Kool Kids Early Learning Centre, The Commons, 480 Casuarina Way

Chillingham

Chillingham Public School, 1420 Numinbah Rd

Chinderah

Tweed Super Sports Centre, 14-18 Chinderah Bay Dr

Condong

Condong Public School, 77 McLeod St

Coorabell

Coorabell Public School, Mango Lane

Crabbes Creek

Crabbes Creek Public School, 22 Crabbes Creek Rd

Cystal Creek

Crystal Creek Public School, 813 Numinbah Rd

Dungay

Dungay Public School, 305 Tomewin Rd

Eureka

Eureka Public School, 438 Eureka Rd

Ewingsdale

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, 216 Balraith Lane

Federal

Federal Former Church Building, 3 Federal Rd

Fernleigh

Fernleigh Public School, 451 Fernleigh Rd

Hastings Point

North Star Holiday Resort, 1 Tweed Coast Rd

Kingscliff

Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd

St Anthony's Hall, 8 Pearl St

Lennox Head

Lennox Head Public School, 25 Byron St

Main Arm

Durrumbul Public School, 27 Durrumbul Rd

Mullumbimby

Mullumbimby High School, 9 Jubilee Ave

St John's Primary School Hall, 11 Murwillumbah Rd

Murwillumbah

Murwillumbah East Public School, 45 George St

Murwillumbah Public School, Prince St

Wollumbin High School, 94 North Arm Rd

Newrybar

Newrybar Public School, 10 Broken Head Rd

Ocean Shores

Ocean Shores Community Centre, 55 Rajah Rd

Ocean Shores Public School, 166 Shara Blvd

Pottsville

Pottsville Beach Public School, 85 Tweed Coast Rd

St Ambrose Primary School, 1 Charles St

Skennars Head

St Ambrose Primary School, 1 Charles St

Stokers Siding

Stokers Siding Public School, 252 Stokers Rd

Suffolk Park

Suffolk Park Community Hall, 143 Alcorn St

Terranora

Terranora Public School, 650 Terranora Rd

Tintenbar

Tintenbar Public School, 28 Fredericks Lane

Tumbulgum

Tumbulgum Hall, 168 Riverside Dr

Tweed Heads

St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 13 Powell St

Tweed Heads Public School, 1-5 Stuart St

Tweed Heads South

Tweed Heads South Public School, 10 Heffron St

Tweed Heads West

Seagulls Club, 54-68 Gollan Dr

Tyalgum

Tyalgum Public School, 2 Coolman St

Uki

Uki Public School, 1463 Kyogle Rd

Wilsons Creek

Wilsons Creek Hall, 724 Wilsons Creek Rd