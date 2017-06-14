A band with heart take to Tyalgum's Flutterbucks

TYALGUM'S Flutterbucks Pizzeria will host home-grown alternative-folk group The Heart Collectors following the band's return from a triumphant international tour.

The unique four-piece's sweet 70s-inspired folk sound gathered a groundswell of recognition following a tour of 65 powerful performances.

The group started their three-month tour with a 10-day stint in the US, representing Australia for the second year running at one of the world's largest music festivals and conferences, South By South West, in Austin, Texas.

The Heart Collectors then travelled across the pond to take the UK and Ireland by storm, from playing at Glastonbury to headlining the annual Rochester Sweeps Festival for more than 3000 eager fans, and even being selected to represent the Royal Naval Academy for England's Jobs in Maritime campaign.

As a homecoming celebration of their adventure and successful tour, The Heart Collectors have been invited to play a spontaneous pop-up show at the new live music venue hotspot, Tyalgum's Flutterbucks Pizzeria on Friday, June 16, from 7.30pm-9.30pm.

With many stories to share and wonderful songs to play, don't miss a chance to see them live.

For bookings, call Flutterbies Cottage Cafe on 02 6679 3221.