A big thank you to all the mums

MUM'S DAY: Getting ready for Mother's Day at Possums Community Pre-school at Condong are Beck O'Connell with her daughter Elka, 4, and friend India, 5 (right). Scott Powick

IT'S time to spoil mum and show her how much you love her.

Families across the Tweed will be celebrating Mother's Day Sunday, May 13 with breakfasts in bed, spa days and picnics.

Mother of four, Beck O'Connell, said she's looking forward to some family time.

"I plan on being pampered, hopefully having asleep in and getting some time at the beach,” she said.

"It's a really lovely time for the kids to show me the things they appreciate.

"Sometimes you get cards with lovely notes about things they appreciate, things you might not remember but they do.”

Ms O'Connell said she was turning Mother's Day into a Mother's Weekend by hopping on tonight's Mother's Day cruise to raise money for Possums Community Preschool at Condong.

"Any mum can come along as it's just the time for mums to have some me time as well as raising some funds for the preschool,” she said.

There's still tickets available to tonight's cruise.

When: 6-9m on Friday, May 12

Where: Meet at the Mount Warning Cruises jetty on Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum.

Cost: $35 for three hour cruise, including food and drinks