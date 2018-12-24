A bit of Christmas cheer at the airport

GIFT: Bec Byrnes from the Animal Welfare League of QLD and Gold Coast Airport C.O.O. Marion Charlton celebrate ahead of Christmas with Santa and Mrs Clause.

GIFT: Bec Byrnes from the Animal Welfare League of QLD and Gold Coast Airport C.O.O. Marion Charlton celebrate ahead of Christmas with Santa and Mrs Clause. Scott Powick

IT'S the time of year for giving and Gold Coast Airport have brought a little joy to charities ahead of Christmas.

Gold Coast and Tweed based charities have received an unexpected donation into their bank accounts from Gold Coast Airport.

A total of 26 local charities will benefit from the redistribution of money and jewellery left unclaimed in the terminal in recent years, with a combined total of $20,000 donated.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said although it was always disappointing when valuable goods were left behind, it was rewarding to be able to give back to those most in need.

"While we do everything we can to try to reunite lost property with its rightful owner, sometimes it just isn't possible and we donate those goods to charity,” Ms Charlton said.

"So, we had a wonderful problem to solve together - what to do with the money and jewellery left unclaimed over the years.

"We asked our team to nominate their favourite local charities, with Christmas just around the corner, it's a great time to be able to do something small to help those most in need.

"While it is awful to lose your things, we hope this donation at least achieves something positive for the community.

"Our terminal team put in a lot of time and effort into managing lost property and our finance team help to manage the money - every little bit helps.”

A total of $19,674.01 in loose change and lost jewellery has been collected in recent years, with Gold Coast Airport rounding up the fund to the $20,000 mark before donating to 26 charities.

The funding contribution comes in addition to the monthly donation of property left behind in the terminal such as clothing, prams and sunglasses, to local homeless charity 'You Have a Friend', which supports the homeless with food drops and other support.

Animal Welfare League Qld Chief Executive Officer Denise Bradley said the organisation was over the moon when the surprise $1000 from Gold Coast Airport landed in their bank account.