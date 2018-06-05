A breakthrough for domestic violence victims in the Tweed

BRANCH OF HOPE: Wollumbin Family Support's Ilze Jaunberzins, Kym McMillan, Marty Ruebenstein and Michelle Bradley, along with ITV's Amy Bell, Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Labor candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin launched a brand new website to support domestic violence victims in the community.

WHEN the Tweed Valley Women's Service was abruptly shut over two years ago, it was a bitterly disappointing day for those who take the impact of domestic violence in the community at face-value.

But Wollumbin Family Support, a group formed in direct response to the closure of the TVWS, has since been meeting the challenge of DV in whatever capacity it can. Yesterday, the group launched a new website, wollumbinfamilysupport.org.au, which offers a critical resource available now to anyone in the community suffering from or threatened by domestic violence.

The website, which aims to fill the TVWS sized hole in face-to-face services in Murwillumbah, provides resources, options and a pathway for victims.

ONLINE: Justine Elliot, Janelle Saffin and Ilze Jaunberzins launch Wollumbin Family Support's new domestic violence online support service, www.wollumbinfamilysupport.org.au.

Speaking at the launch of the website, President of Wollumbin Family Support Ilze Jauberzi said she believed the website would benefit the local community and hopefully have an impact that will spread throughout the region.

Ms Jauberzins thanked production company ITV for its sponsorship of the website and acknowledged the ongoing support of Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

Ms Elliot, who was on hand to officially launch the website at the Murwillumbah Community Centre on Tuesday, hailed the "inspiring" work of Wollumbin Family Support and pledged to advocate for the re-establishment of a face-to-face family support service in Murwillumbah.

"I know we will have a support service here and will be celebrating soon because this is too important for our community," Ms Elliot said.

Labor candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin, who also attended the launch, vowed to "do everything (she) could to support the wonderful work" of Wollumbin Family Support and ensure Murwillumbah is again home to a family violence shelter.

"For me having a service in the local community that provides care, safety and comfort to victims of domestic violence, it's not an option, it's an essential service," Ms Saffin said

"I will give every support that I can to return the service to Murwillumbah and the district."