A dance party out of this world

Enjoy a space-themed dance party at Condong on May 20.

A REVITALISED Condong Bowls Club will be the setting for a creative dance session which promises to be out of this world.

With a science-fiction and fantasy theme, expect to see aliens, spacemen and plenty of glitter and glam on the dance floor.

Disco meisters will provide dance floor hits from the late 70s and early 80s until 10.30pm, before electronica kicks in until midnight.

Let's Dance Community organiser Mic Cosmic paid tribute to the hard-working staff at Condong Bowls Club and dedicated team of volunteers

"We had a great turnout for April's After the Disaster party, but this one will be even better,” Cosmic said.

"We are able to offer an evening which is affordable for everyone, with profits going to the purchase of new lighting effects, and improving decor and installations.”

Cosmic said the nights were fun and great for exercise and reducing stress.

"These events will only continue if supported, so come along for a great night,” he said.

Artists Hiske Tas Bain and Jacqueline Marks will also have their works displayed in the lead-up to the Murwillumbah Art Trail.

Visit Let's Dance Community page on Facebook for more.

Let's Dance Community Dance Party

Where: Condong Bowls Club

When: May 20 at 7.30pm

Tickets: $10 at the door