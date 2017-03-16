A decade of delivering dishes at Cooli

Thomas and Shirley Li want to thank their customers after 10 years in business.

REINVIGORATED after a restaurant makeover and set to mark a milestone event, the team behind Coolangatta institution, Feng Shui, are preparing for a memorable year.

The Scott St restaurant, an institution for many locals and regular visitors, marks 10 years in business in 2017, and owners Thomas and Shirley Li wanted to recognise the occasion and share a simple but honest message.

"We have a lot of regular customers,” Ms Li said.

"They are very kind to Tom and I and support our business.

"I would like to say thank you to them for all their support over the years.”

Ms Li said the makeover had given what was already a vibrant restaurant more energy and colour, and reassured customers it was the same delicious food just with a "new fresh look”.

The Feng Shui team of friendly staff can advise on each menu dish, and can also recommend a selection for a full banquet to suit any occasion, be it business, entertaining or social functions.

Mr Li, the restaurant's Hong Kong-born head chef, specialises in authentic and modern Chinese regional cuisine.

For more information visit the restaurant's website or contact management.

Feng Shui

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, lunch: 11am-2.30pm, and dinner: 5-10pm.

Address: Cnr Scott St and Warner St, at the Coolangatta Bowls Club

Phone: 07 5536 3288 or 07 5536 6688

Web: fengshuichineseres.wixsite.com/fengshui2