A evening of great stories

REMEMBER WHEN: Joel Parkinson, pictured winning the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa , will be joining Mark Occhilupo at Jack McCoy's talk story at Twin Towns on Friday night.

WHEN Mark Occhilupo ("Occy”) won his world title in 1999, Joel Parkinson had won his first WCT as a wildcard at Jeffreys Bay, South Africa. As sponsored Billabong surfers, they travelled the world together competing and sharing waves at some of the best international locations. American Jack McCoy who had learnt to surf in Hawaii, first came to Australia during the 1970 world titles at Johanna, Victoria.

Jack was in the Hawaiian team and had grown up with Hawaiian legends like Gerry Lopez and BK (Barry Kanaiaupuni). McCoy was so infatuated with Australia he decided to make the "Land down Under” his home and ingratiated himself with local surf culture.

Initially setting up a restaurant in Torquay where, amongst other things, there was the legendary eating competition between Rabbit Bartholomew and Ian Cairns.

During this time that Jack connected with Dick Hoole who had been to Bali with Victorian legend Wayne Lynch. Dick had taken an iconic water shot of Lynch at Uluwatu that sat proudly on the restaurant wall. It became the catalyst for the collaboration of Hoole and McCoy's movie making partnership. Producing instant hits with Tubular Swells and then Storm Riders. Both were outstanding movies for the times with a combination of excellent surfers and remote locations.

They parted ways amicably with Hoole focusing on still-surfing photography while supplementing his surfing lifestyle as a travelling surf merchandiser. Meanwhile Jack continued to make movies. By the 1990s, he was assigned by Billabong's owner Gordon Merchant to create a number of exciting projects: The Green Iguana, Billabong Challenge and The Occumentary. These movies were instrumental in the comeback of Mark Occhilupo. The Challenge pitted Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Johnny Boy Gomes and Occy into a celebrity surf off in the desert on the far North West coast of Gnarloo, WA.

Following that epic, McCoy followed a different path /theme with the Joel Parkinson movie Free as a Dog.

This Friday night at Twin Towns, Jack has been enlisted by Occy and Parko for a talk story night. The recently retired Parkinson has had a busy year so far and straight after the talk story will take off on a holiday with his family