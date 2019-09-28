A facility that our community deserves

TERRANORA’S newest facility would not be out of place in the major metropolitan centres of the country.

The newly built Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre at the Tennis Terranora Club will be open to the public tomorrow afternoon.

The new facility comes after the previous clubhouse was destroyed by fire in November 2017, just 13 months after it was built.

The new centre has a very similar feel to the old one, with a few minor adjustments.

The centre’s namesake, Joan Nicoll, said she was delighted the public can now access the new facility.

“It is one of the few times in my life being in a regional area where we have got the type of facility we deserve,” she said.

“It was my aim from the start to get a centre which was high quality.

“All my life I have been travelling around with my kids to these country areas and they never had facilities which parents would want to come back to, so I thought it was time we had a nice facility.”

Extra solar panels and a new battery generator are some of the enhancements from the old facility, as well has in improved interior.

Club life member Graham Nicoll said he encouraged the community to come down to the club tomorrow and ­celebrate the “soft opening” of the new facility.

“This is a great opportunity to come along and have a good look at the new clubhouse, which will be available for use,” he said.

“It is more of a social event rather than an official opening. Visitors are welcome and we will be putting on a barbecue.”

The social event will begin at 2pm tomorrow.