A frank document on the inevitability of death

memories: Peter Short with son Mitchell in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.

ANYONE with a death wish must have a powerful reason for it.

One of those people was Peter Short, the late CEO of the multi-billion dollar Shell Coles Express company.

Charismatic, ruthless and straight talking, he always got what he wanted.

When he was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer on his 57th birthday and told he had between three and nine months to live, he was challenged in a way he never had been before.

Mr Short started a campaign to be allowed to 'die with dignity' and to have control over the terms of his death, and he is the subject of the documentary Fade to Black..

The film offers a complete timeline about euthanasia around the world, and compiles a thorough list of the political movement around the issue in Australia.

This documentary is about Mr Short, who was an advocate of euthanasia, and although it features people who oppose it the feature largely follows the advocate's journey to get the bill passed.

Fearing a slow, painful death as his body wasted away in a hospital ward, Mr Short obtained the illegal, lethal drug Nembutal from dying with dignity activist Dr Rodney Syme.

With Nembutal in hand, he made it his final mission in life to ensure that all Australians have the same right to choose their own death.

FIGHTER: Peter Short receives cancer treatment in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.

With his wife and son in tow, he became an outspoken physician assisted suicide activist, travelling the country talking to everyone from politicians to taxi drivers about the right to die with dignity.

The film delves into Short's point of view on euthanasia before and after his experience with palliative care.

It's also a heartbreaking document of the painful path followed by an Australian family.

Two successful indiegogo campaigns raised almost $200,000 to complete this project, making it one of the crowd-funding platform's most successful initiatives.

Do I think this documentary will change people's opinion about euthanasia? No. Only because I believe those still opposing it have strong religious views about the issue.

Fade to Black is, however, a valuable document of information that records a man's biggest achievement in life: making us talk about death - not a simple issue.

No matter what your religious belief, your political position or your level of fear of the inevitable, Fade to Black is an interesting, well-made documentary that will get people talking about the issue.

* Fade to Black screens at the Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah on Thursday, August 24 from 6.30pm.

Fade to Black

* Stars: Peter Short, Rodney Syme, Richard Di Natale, Andrew Denton.

* Director: Jeremy Ervine

* Running time: 90min

* Reviewer: Javier Encalada

* Verdict: 4/5