A ‘gilt-edged’ job opportunity returns to Lismore

AN award-winning program opening doors to a career with NSW Police and other justice and emergency services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will return to Lismore.

TAFE NSW's Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery Program (IPROWD) supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining NSW Police or other emergency services by building skills and preparing them for further study.

The program begins on February 17 at TAFE NSW Lismore.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply with spots still available.

TAFE NSW senior manager of Aboriginal Engagement, Sharon Taylor, said the program provided a "gilt-edged opportunity" for Aboriginal people from across the Northern Rivers to get a running start into a rewarding career.

"This is the type of opportunity that doesn't come along very often and if people grab it by the horns and give it a go, it can literally change their lives," Ms Taylor said.

"It gives students a great insight into what is expected if they're going into the emergency services field but also gives them a pathway opportunity to further study."

As part of the 18 week face-to-face program students spend a week at the NSW Police Force Academy in Goulburn. IPROWD students graduate with a Certificate III in Vocational and Study Pathways.

TAFE NSW IPROWD Project Coordinator Rob Brown said the program armed graduates with improved literacy and numeracy skills, communication skills, fitness and IT skills.

"It's a great program for building confidence and the feedback we receive from graduates is exemplary," Mr Brown said.

"Graduates receive great post-course support with job applications and assistance with recruitment processes. The course has such a huge impact on people's lives and communities."

More than 160 IPROWD graduates have joined NSW Police, while others are now employed by the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, NSW Corrective Services and other emergency services. Other students have moved into careers with Local and State Government or moved on to complete further study at tertiary level.

To find out more about enrolling in IPROWD at TAFE NSW, phone 13 16 01 or visit www.tafensw.edu.au/iprowd.