A good brew from Tweed

COOL BEANS: Spencer Davidson and Petter Havnegjerde are expanding to sell coffee from Behind the Grind in Chinderah.

HAVING kept the people of Tweed Heads South fully caffeinated from its industrial coffee shop, Behind the Grind is now selling coffee for those on the move.

Opening a coffee cart in Chinderah, Behind the Grind owner Petter Havnegjerde said he was excited to bring his locally roasted brew to more people.

We chat with Petter about Behind the Grind's expansion:

How important is it to engage the Tweed community? Like in any sort of trade, there's healthy competition and, if you're not staying on top of your game, you're not going to be able to compete. It's important in a small community like Tweed you do the best you can to stay consistent, keep the quality high and be friendly with customers.

What are the challenges your business faces in the Tweed? We have a solid customer base that comes here every day to our Rivendell Dr store but it is a detour for most people. It's not going to be like a beachfront where there's going to be people passing every day. A lot of people have heard about us and want to try our coffee.

What are your plans for the future? We roast here on the premises. The idea is to get people on board who are as passionate and perfectionist about coffee as we are and help them succeed in their business. We want to be consistent and be available for the people passing every day.

FAST FACTS:

Behind the Grind is located at:

27 Rivendell Dr, Tweed Heads South and at

88 Phillip St, Chinderah