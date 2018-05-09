A haven for our artists in Tweed

Matty Rogers is on hand each week to host the Haven Bar's Sunday Jam Sessions.

LAST month the Murwillumbah Hotel introduced a brand new way to support local musicians and live music: a Sunday jam session.

The Haven Bar Sunday Jam Sessions now run every Sunday from 1-4pm with a full backline (drums, drummer, bass, bass amp and bass player, rhythm guitarist) provided for artists.

The hosts each Sunday are local boys Brett Healy and Matty Rogers (Dolphin award winner 2017 best male vocalist) who are professional musicians with four albums of original music between them.

There is also a chance for a free $25 meal voucher if you come along and play three songs.