Menu
Login
Matty Rogers is on hand each week to host the Haven Bar's Sunday Jam Sessions.
Matty Rogers is on hand each week to host the Haven Bar's Sunday Jam Sessions. Picasa
News

A haven for our artists in Tweed

9th May 2018 12:41 PM

LAST month the Murwillumbah Hotel introduced a brand new way to support local musicians and live music: a Sunday jam session.

The Haven Bar Sunday Jam Sessions now run every Sunday from 1-4pm with a full backline (drums, drummer, bass, bass amp and bass player, rhythm guitarist) provided for artists.

The hosts each Sunday are local boys Brett Healy and Matty Rogers (Dolphin award winner 2017 best male vocalist) who are professional musicians with four albums of original music between them.

There is also a chance for a free $25 meal voucher if you come along and play three songs.

haven bar live music local artists murwillumbah hotel sunday jam session tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Condong Sugar Mill offers Gold Coast sugar industry lifeline

    Condong Sugar Mill offers Gold Coast sugar industry lifeline

    News A Tweed sugar mill is negotiating with sugar cane farmers on the northern Gold Coast to move their product across the border.

    • 9th May 2018 5:26 PM
    Hearts in mouths at Monday's Mooball Cup

    Hearts in mouths at Monday's Mooball Cup

    News Mooball Cup results plus a look ahead to future racing at M'bah

    • 9th May 2018 4:26 PM
    Festival of the Stone date announced

    Festival of the Stone date announced

    News Guarantee your spot at winter's essential beer fest

    Tourists warned to avoid top Aussie beach

    Tourists warned to avoid top Aussie beach

    Destinations Tourists are being warned to stay away from popular Dreamtime Beach.

    Local Partners