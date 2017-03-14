A job with a difference on offer for Tweed locals

GET INVOLVED: Banora Point Fire Station is recruiting for staff to join Jamie Bowe and Brian Gillespie .

AFTER something a little different? Banora Point fire station is recruiting part-time firefighters who believe they have what it takes to protect their community and promote fire safety.

The station employs on-call firefighters, so recruits must live or at least work within a short distance from the station to ensure prompt response to emergency incidents.

Banora Point Fire Station Station Commander Daryl Pearce said the team generally responded to calls in about six minutes.

He said because of the nature of employment, 14 firefighters were kept on the books but only four were needed to respond.

"If people want to get involved they've got to go to the website and register interest,” he said.

"From there the recruitment process begins.”

When asked what prospective firefighters might get from the role, Mr Pearce suggested "satisfaction” as the obvious reward.

But he said more of the group enjoyed the camaraderie of being involved in a team and knowing they were actively doing what they could to make their community a better place. Visit: www.fire.

nsw.gov.au/retained/.