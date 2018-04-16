A knock-out food destination

Fins Restaurant head chef Steve Snow will showcase the Tweed's local produce at Australia's biggest tourism event this week.

Fins Restaurant head chef Steve Snow will showcase the Tweed's local produce at Australia's biggest tourism event this week. Photo- Blainey Woodham

TOP chefs from the region will showcase the Tweed's incredible local produce to the world after Destination Tweed was selected to represent NSW at Australia's biggest tourism event.

The Australian Tourism Exchange starts tomorrow and attracts more than 2000 delegates each year from about 30 countries who meet and discuss future tourist opportunities for the country.

At this year's event in Adelaide, local chefs Steve Snow, from the popular Fins Restaurant in Kingscliff, and Ben Devlin, from Paper Daisy at Cabarita Beach, will have one hour to show the world what the Tweed has to offer during the event's "Happy Hour”.

Destination Tweed chief executive Rose Wright said the one-hour showcase would be an intense period of food service featuring 500 serves of five canapes.

The menu will include native lemon aspen-cured mahi mahi, Australian bay lobsters, barbecue Tweed king prawns, fresh crab on Cudgen corn cakes, grilled jackfruit and sobrasada pockets.

Ms Wright said the food would be put up against the best food and drink from each state.

"South Australia is arguably Australia's most highly acclaimed culinary state, for Discover Tweed to be the feature region in that space is pretty significant, Tweed's produce will be put up against the best from Victoria, South Australia and every other state, so that's a fairly significant showcase,” she said.

"We've got thousands of buyers from around the world there looking at what we've got on offer, so we're literally giving them a taste of what they can experience when they come here.”

Head Chef Ben Devlin from Paper Daisy will show the world what the Tweed has to offer. Scott Powick

Ms Wright said Destination Tweed believed the area had "all the key ingredients to be a knock-out food destination”.

"We want to be known for the incredible natural environment, creative and interesting cultural experiences and sensational food and drink,” she said.

"We have literally all the right ingredients to create a remarkable series of flavours and tastes and because of that we can stand out, we have incredible soils, beautiful climate, can dine outdoors all year here, visit farms and have the whole farm-to-plate or boat-to-plate experience.”

Ms Wright said she hoped the event would also benefit local farmers who wanted to add more value to what they're doing and tap into markets outside the region.

"Whether that market is in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne or Beijing, wherever they see an opportunity we want to help them build their reputation and the reputation of the Tweed as a remarkable food destination,” she said.

Four other local chefs and a dozen food producers will also head to the event.