STORIES TO TELL: Peter Warner during his book launch at Feros Care Wommin Bay last Thursday.
A life on the sea penned in autobiography

Michael Doyle
13th Aug 2019 1:00 PM

REVERED seaman, fearless adventurer, documentary star and now author, Peter Warner is not slowing down - even at the age of 88.

The man who ran away to sea at 17 has committed his adventure-filled life to paper, releasing two of a three part autobiography now available through Amazon.

Peter regaled tales of local maritime history, cray fishing in Tasmania and rescues in the Pacific Islands to an audience of more than 40 people at Feros Village Wommin Bay last Thursday, where his guests were so enthralled they've asked him to present.

With a third book now in the works, Mr Warner said he was thrilled to still be able to pen his thoughts and experiences.

"At 88, I'm cutting it fine with my third book, but I've only got one chapter left to write,” he said.

"It spans what I suspect will be my last 30 years of life and, with my pioneering days over, is more of a philosophical look into what we can do to make old age more meaningful.

"It's through this shared sentiment that I came together with Feros Care as we both have the same aim - to help seniors live more fulfilling lives.”

Mr Warner's books, ASTOR - Adventures Ashore and Afloat and Ocean of Light: 30 Years in and Around Tonga are available for purchase on Kindle and in paperback online on Amazon.

Michael Doyle

