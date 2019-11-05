Chris Hemsworth roasts wife in hilarious video

Chris Hemsworth is prone to a dad joke or two – his most recent doubling as a cheeky plug for his wife Elsa Pataky’s new book.

Australia's most adored celebrity couple just gave us another reason to smile.

Plugging the release of Elsa Pataky's exercise and wellbeing guide, Strong, Chris Hemsworth gave his wife a cheeky call-out in an Instagram video featuring their beloved dog Sunny - Byron Bay's most famous groodle.

The Thor actor began the hilarious video by greeting Elsa's followers, book in hand.

"Hi there guys I'm Elsa Pataky, this is my new book Strong," he said, before launching into a mock workout video on "how you can use the book to get strong."

"You can do bicep curls, a single arm shoulder press and a little one armed push up," he said, using the book as a platform.

"Even a little bit of catch with the dog," he added, tossing the hardcover book on the lawn of their Byron Bay mansion to the famed pooch.

"Dog doesn't love it but I do, check it. Yewww," he concluded.

Sharing the post on her page, the Tidelands actress and former model captioned: "Here is the first copy of my book, being tested by some loon! I hope you love it as much as @chrishemsworth!"

Elsa's newly-released book reveals the Spanish model's "approach to building strength of body and mind" to achieve health and vitality.

The couple share three children, India Rose, 7, and twin boys Tristan and Sasha, 5 - and are often seen spending low-key days at the beach with their dog Sunny.

The famous family spend a lot of time chilling out on the beach.

Elsa and Chris met nine years ago in 2010, and were married in an Indonesian ceremony three months later in December that year.

After they wed, they settled in Byron Bay for more relaxed lifestyle for their children than Hollywood.

The couple prefer the relaxed Aussie lifestyle to Hollywood’s hustle and bustle. Picture: Instagram

Hemsworth - who is officially Hollywood's second highest paid actor after raking in a staggering $112.8 million for his roles in the Avengers finale and Men In Black: International - first snapped up his 4.2-hectare property for $7 million in 2014.

But the couple opted to knock down and rebuild the former Balinese-style resort home, with their new $20 million mega mansion nearing completion.