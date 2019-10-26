A little kindness goes a long way to help the bush

CLEVER PROJECT: A couple of women have found an easy way for us all to support country towns such as their town of Warren.

ALWAYS rely on your fellow Australians to find ways to show kindness in times of trouble.

Sure, companies donate to the drought and the media send people to point out the drought, but it's a social media account that takes this week's prize for the best helping hand.

A couple of women from the middle of New South Wales have started a social media account that showcases the beautiful things you can buy from regional shops and how people in the city can contact these shops and make purchases in the lead-up to Christmas.

These businesses don't need elaborate websites or e-commerce infrastructure.

The only thing they need is an Instagram account for people to contact the shop.

The tills have been turning over at a great speed and in just a few weeks, nearly 60,000 people have joined the Buy From The Bush account on Instagram and Facebook.

Buy From The Bush founder Grace Brennan said some businesses were previously sending out one parcel a week to people who live out of town.

Now it's 30 parcels a week and growing every day.

It's such a simple idea and one that is a real lifeline to shops we should be supporting, not just because we want to help these businesses, but because we want to keep shops open so people have a reason to come into town.

As the drought bites harder than ever, some are waiting longer between trips into town.

This means they spend more time alone and in isolation, which can lead to awful consequences for mental health.

It fills me with such pride that these women from Warren are leading a national movement to not just keep shop doors open, but help these great local businesses thrive.

Please check them out here - instagram.com/buyfromthebush

It's childcare, not lefty boot camp

I hate when people use kids for political protesting.

Therefore, I was greatly disappointed this week when I read about a daycare centre using kids as child soldiers in the culture wars.

The Daily Telegraph exposed the teachers at Kelly's Place Children's Centre for having their kids write a letter to the NSW Premier.

This was all because a 4-year old boy apparently said in class that it was disrespectful for the Aboriginal flag to not be flying permanently on the Harbour Bridge.

But it didn't stop there. The kids were then used to help start a petition to debate the matter in Parliament.

How dare the adults do this to kids. I have no doubt the little boy meant what he said, but do the other kids really know enough to write letters?

And the fact that they needed kids to sign people up to a petition doesn't say much about their holy cause.

The left is more than happy to exploit kids as pawns for their goals.

Yet they also say people are too young to be held to account for their actions when it suits their cause.

Parents have every right to be confused when we live in a world where the Greens say it's okay for a 4-year old to raise matters in parliament, a primary school kid to medically change their sex, or want the voting age dropped to 16.

But they also argue that kids shouldn't be held legally responsible for any crimes until they are 14 years of age.

Perhaps a dear friend of mine is right; there is a moral buffet where the left pick and choose what it wants to believe, regardless of its glaring inconsistencies and contradictions.

However we must ask ourselves: What can be done to make sure kids make it out of our education system with the ability to have free thought?

Not just woke little drones.

