A long walk to Byron for men's mental health

WALK AND TALK: Lifeguard Clint Kimmins and founder of Run Walk Talk, Sean Swain, completing the 68km walk in 2018. Contributed

SEAN Swain started up a mental health support group after witnessing several colleagues suffer from depression.

The former police officer was determined to help men feel comfortable discussing their battles, and his son has taken up the charge. This Saturday, 50 mates will make the long, 68km walk from Point Danger to Byron Bay to raise awareness and money.

The support group, Run Walk Talk, hosted this same walk last year and are now hoping to make it an annual event.

The idea of the walk belonged to Mr Swain's son, Darcy, who said the whole aim of the event is to make men aware that it is alright to admit you are struggling.

"The whole cause is about looking after your friends - not letting your friends suffer in silence,” he said. "Our big message which we are passionate about is support your mates and have a healthy lifestyle.”

This year's walk to Byron Bay is raising money for the Black Dog Institute, which Darcy said was chosen due to the organisations efforts to help people in the police force cope with depression.

Run Walk Talk is hoping to raise $2000 by Saturday, as well as awareness.

"They do a lot of great things for the police force - they are one of those organisations doing key work around mental health,” Darcy said.

Anyone who wants to donate to the fundraising efforts can go online to, teamblackdog.everydayhero.com/au/run-walk-talk.

The support group has a weekly mens-only walking club which meets at Little Mali, Cafe Rainbow Bay 5.30am on Wednesday.