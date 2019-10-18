Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘A loveable larrikin’: Tributes to crash victim

Michael Doyle
18th Oct 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FAMILY of a Gold Coast businessman who lost his life in a Tweed crash have remembered him as a man who lived life to the fullest.

Peter Gardner, 69, passed away at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday night, just over 24 hours after he crashed into a tree on Limpinwood Rd, Tyalgum.

NSW Police are preparing a report for the coroner, but have said it appears Mr Gardner lost control of his motorcycle prior to going off the road.

His son Tony, who owned the Burleigh business Signarama with his dad, said Mr Gardner will always be remembered a "people person".

"He was the loveable larrikin that lived life wearing rose coloured glasses, always seeing the good before any bad," Tony said.

"He loved a drink or two and often one too many but also loved the company that always went with it.

"He was a people person and no matter what part of life you were from, who you were, you would accept him for who he was."

 

 

Mr Gardner moved to the Gold Coast 16 years ago, but was active in his community from day one.

"He was a community person and has been heavily active in Surf Life Saving since living on the Coast at Rainbow Bay Surf Life Saving Club," he said.

"He was an active patrol member and current Patrol Captain of Orcas and up until this season vice-president of the club with over 677 patrolling hours.

"Golf was a big passion all his life and even now more so being a current member at Coolangatta Tweed Gold Club.

"He will be sorely missed by his adoring family and friends - their world will never be the same."

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash peter gardner tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Union on Provest’s back over promise

    premium_icon Union on Provest’s back over promise

    Health Despite being a promise leading up to March’s state election, no decision has been made on the fee-structure for on-site parking at the new facility

    Minister fails to answer question on hospital paid parking

    premium_icon Minister fails to answer question on hospital paid parking

    Politics The Health Minister and Tweed MP have both failed to rule out breaking a key...

    Tourism expert says Shire needs eco-friendly development

    premium_icon Tourism expert says Shire needs eco-friendly development

    Business A panel of tourism experts have shared their advice with Tweed business owners...

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better