‘A loveable larrikin’: Tributes to crash victim

THE FAMILY of a Gold Coast businessman who lost his life in a Tweed crash have remembered him as a man who lived life to the fullest.

Peter Gardner, 69, passed away at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday night, just over 24 hours after he crashed into a tree on Limpinwood Rd, Tyalgum.

NSW Police are preparing a report for the coroner, but have said it appears Mr Gardner lost control of his motorcycle prior to going off the road.

His son Tony, who owned the Burleigh business Signarama with his dad, said Mr Gardner will always be remembered a "people person".

"He was the loveable larrikin that lived life wearing rose coloured glasses, always seeing the good before any bad," Tony said.

"He loved a drink or two and often one too many but also loved the company that always went with it.

"He was a people person and no matter what part of life you were from, who you were, you would accept him for who he was."

Peter Gardner, 69, died in hospital a day after a motorcycle accident. Picture: Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE BULLETIN FOR $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 8 WEEKS. (MIN. COST $4)

Mr Gardner moved to the Gold Coast 16 years ago, but was active in his community from day one.

"He was a community person and has been heavily active in Surf Life Saving since living on the Coast at Rainbow Bay Surf Life Saving Club," he said.

"He was an active patrol member and current Patrol Captain of Orcas and up until this season vice-president of the club with over 677 patrolling hours.

"Golf was a big passion all his life and even now more so being a current member at Coolangatta Tweed Gold Club.

"He will be sorely missed by his adoring family and friends - their world will never be the same."