Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
News

Man dies after car crashes into tree

Alison Paterson
23rd Dec 2019 9:12 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the news no family wants at any time of year, let alone in the lead up to Christmas.

Richmond police District Inspector Darren Cloake said on Sunday afternoon a man died when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

"The man aged 45 died around 4,30pm after the NSW registered Jeep Patriot he was driving on Eltham Rd exited the roadway and hit a tree," he said.

"The accident was witnessed by a number of people and emergency services were contacted and arrived at the scene.

"But the man was pronounced deceased."

Insp Cloake said the man was yet to be formally identified.

He said it is understood the man was on a student via and was attending the Envirotech campus at Byron Bay.

Insp Cloake said the man was a US citizen from Branson in Missouri.

"It appeared the man was driving to the airport to collect a friend." he said.

"We have notified the US Consulate and the brief of evidence being prepared for the coroner."

eltham fatal car crash lismore police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Best TV shows of this decade

      Best TV shows of this decade
      • 23rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM

      Top Stories

        Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

        premium_icon Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

        Council News People caught illegally dumping waste in the Tweed can expect to be fined up $8000

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        News Travellers in NSW are being urged to rethink any holiday driving

        Cops pose as brothel clients, seek ‘full service quickie’

        premium_icon Cops pose as brothel clients, seek ‘full service quickie’

        Crime Cops pose as clients as they target illegal brothels in crackdown.

        Chefs unite to serve up bushfire fundraising feast

        Chefs unite to serve up bushfire fundraising feast

        Community A community fundraising event with a star-studded line-up of local chefs raised...