A masterstroke by Tweed MOL

AUCTION: NSW MOL Manager Bruce Walker and Tweed District MOL president Greg Hodge exhibit the autographed Kangaroos' jumper to be auctioned at the June 1 Origin 1 lunch.

LOOKS like publican Greg Hodge has kept the good wine until last.

With the Tweed District Men of League 'The Originals' pre-Origin One lunch set down for noon at his Kirra Beach Hotel on June 1, Hodge has played his masterstroke.

After chatting with NSW MOL manager Bruce Walker, Hodge has come up with a 1963-autographed Kangaroos jumper which will be auctioned at the lunch.

"It's priceless. Several of these footballers are deceased so we expect plenty of bidding at the auction,” Hodge said.

Anyone wanting a $100 ticket should contact Tweed District secretary Tom Cassin at 0407 457 661.

Greats Graham Eadie, Craig Young, Colin Scott and Chris Close are the guest speakers, and a two-course meal and a three-hour drink package are included in the entrance ticket.

Walker is settling into his new job as state manager and explained he had 24 committees in NSW and he was now visiting the Tweed District and North Coast.

"I believe to build direct communications it's best to meet face-to-face and not just over the phone,” Walker said. "There are always a few questions about membership and because we are a charity we are accountable to our sponsors, particularly the NRL, so we need to be transparent.

"I also acknowledge the great work that our volunteers achieve and the important work done to assist former rugby league people and their families.”