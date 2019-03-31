Menu
A Melbourne woman, 34, has died on a Qantas flight from LA to Melbourne. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Woman dies on LA to Melbourne flight

by Brittany Goldsmith and Tamsin Rose
31st Mar 2019 8:30 PM

A Sunshine West woman has died on board a flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne.

Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem following the death of the 34-year-old, who was on board the 16 hour flight QF 94.

Cabin crews were assisted by two doctors in the air and were met with paramedics when the aircraft landed just before 9am today.

"We are very grateful for their assistance," a Qantas spokesman said.

"Medical services met the aircraft upon arrival in Melbourne."

The exact cause of the woman's death is yet to be determined.

A woman who was on the flight took to social media to express her shock at the death.

"Someone actually died on my flight home," she wrote on Snapchat.

"So sad!"

