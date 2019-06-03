A mother's message to help young men

AFTER her son Bryce Hayes tragically took his own life on March 20 this year, mum Karen King wanted to reach out to men, especially the younger ones, to let them know it was okay to ask for help and get whatever support they needed.

Bryce's mum said it was vital for people to know how important it was to talk about anything that might be troubling them.

"It's important for people to talk and seek out whatever support they can if an issue or a problem is too much for them to handle," Karen said.

"Bryce suffered with anxiety, depression and mental health issues for years which unfortunately got the better of him."

Bryce Neville Daniel Hayes was born at Biloela Hospital on May 28, 1993.

He was the second son to Robert and Karen Hayes and older brother Harley and later on a younger sister Misty.

Karen said Bryce was well known in the Biloela community.

"He always had a smile on his face and didn't mind a party and having some fun."

He started his schooling at Mt Murchison State School and continued to Biloela State School and then on to Biloela State High School.

Karen said Bryce had a good work ethic and enjoyed working with the public.

"He left school during Year 9 and worked at Donut King and BB's Cafe making a good coffee for customers," she said.

"After that he went to Heilbrons Mensland and in 2009 he was successful in gaining a baker's apprenticeship at Simmons Bakery and finished it June 2012."

She said growing up he loved to play junior rugby league for the Biloela Panther Cubs and also had a flair for drawing.

His biggest love was the custom BMX bike he bought.

Karen said he was always at the skate park, either with his bike or skateboard.

Bryce was laid to rest with his father Robert at Moura Cemetery and there was a celebration wake afterwards at the Biloela Panthers Rugby League Club.

People wore purple wristbands in honour of his favourite colour at the service.

Karen thanked family and friends for their support.

If you are experiencing a personal crisis, help is available.

Phone Lifeline on 131 114.