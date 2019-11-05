A mum’s 18-year battle with unimaginable grief

Allison Jones said the sudden death of her teenage son was like losing a part of herself.

WHEN Allison Jones saw her son's boots near the hospital bed of a survivor of a horrific car crash that killed two teenagers, she knew the boy she adored was gone.

Allison and her husband Ray woke that morning to the news their 18-year-old son Ian and two of his mates had been involved in a fatal accident. Two had not made it.

The third was in hospital and fighting for her life.

As Allison pushed her way past the policeman in the hospital she was stopped in her tracks by the sight of Ian's boots.

Her son had loaned them to his friend the day before as the headed off to the Toogoolawah Rodeo.

Their trip ended in tragedy when their car crashed into a tree near the Caltex.

Now, on the 18th anniversary of her son's death, Allison said she still misses her son every day, but has learned to live with her grief.

"Ian and I had a special connection, I don't really know what it was," she said.

"It was like I lost a part of me when I lost him - it hit me big time.

"I love all my children the same but there was just something different about that connection with Ian.

"He was a needy child for a while, I think. Things like the other kids would get their own clothes out but he would need me to get them out for him. I probably mollycoddled him a bit."

Allison fell into a deep depression after Ian's death, going for months without leaving the house.

She said it was a natural instinct to bottle up the pain, but her true path to healing came when she learnt to talk about what she was going through.

Finding a good counsellor, combined with an amazing friend in Jenny Morris, Ian's former TAFE teacher, were vital to her making it through the darkest days of her life.

"If it wasn't for Jenny I don't know where I would be, honestly," Allison said.

"If I wanted to talk about my emotions, or if I wanted to just scream, she just knew and she would just be there.

"She was the strength I needed at that time. She was my rock - she still is."

Allison said realising her son had been killed was an unimaginable pain.

"I kicked and punched and screamed - I was erratic and in shock," she said.

Then she had to tell Ian's siblings Amanda, Michael and Sandra the news.

"It was devastating - the worst day of my life and the worst thing I have ever been through," Allison said.

To this day Allison lives with resentment that she was only told about the crash by a friend and not the authorities.

People told her Ian was conscious and walking around before he died.

"I just feel like I was robbed of the last moments with him," she said.

"I just wish I could have been there and if he was in pain to hold his hand or hug him and help him."

But 18 years from that moment her world was changed forever, Allison is again able to enjoy life.

But that cheeky boy who brightened her life for those 18 years will always have a special place in her heart.

"It is a lot better now and I can talk about him freely - I like to talk about him," she said.

"I find celebrations hard, especially Christmas, because that was Ian's favourite day.

"I think about what he would be doing now if he was here and I think he would have been a great dad - he loved kids.

"I miss him terribly and I miss everything about him.''

Special gestures like an Australia Day Cricket Carnival team in Ian's honour, family celebrations for him and learning to talk about the teenager they all miss terribly have been integral to Allison and her family making it through together.

She said talking about him and her feelings helped save her and to this day people still stop her in the street to talk about Ian. "We have got a lot of good memories and that is what keeps us going. The good things are what gets you through," she said.

"When it happened, people would not want to mention it but I needed to hear his name because I didn't want to forget.

"That is what keeps us close to him."

For Ian

A much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

We miss you Ian every day, it feels like yesterday.

You were only 18 when we lost you, today it will be 18 years.



Our memories are precious, we treasure them dearly.

your friendly face, your cheerful laugh is with us always, it's in our hearts.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

Sadly missed, never forgotten.

Loved always.



Mum, dad, Amanda and family, Michael and Family, Sandra and family.