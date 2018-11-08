Menu
Login
EDUCATION IN FOCUS: NSW Labor Opposition Leader Luke Foley and Country Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot with some of the Pottsville residents who would like to see a high school built in their area.
EDUCATION IN FOCUS: NSW Labor Opposition Leader Luke Foley and Country Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot with some of the Pottsville residents who would like to see a high school built in their area. Contributed
Politics

A new high school promised for Tweed Coast

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Nov 2018 4:23 PM

THE possibility of Pottsville getting a new high school could become a reality if NSW Labor wins the State Election in March.

Opposition Leader Luke Foley has committed $40million to build a high school in Pottsville to accommodate students who have to travel to Murwillumbah or Kingscliff for their education.

"The case is clear, Pottsville needs a high school and only a NSW Labor Government will build it,” Mr Foley said.

The Pottsville community has been calling on the government for years to build a high school at land earmarked for the development at the Seabreeze Estate.

"I'm out listening and talking to locals every day and the calls for a public high school for Pottsville are growing louder and louder,” Country Labor candidate for the Tweed Craig Elliot said.

"It is unfair for their children to spend countless hours a week on the bus going to other high schools when there is a clear need for a high school at Pottsville.”

Earlier this year the developers of the Seabreeze Estate, Newland Developers, tried to subdivide the land earmarked for the school but were knocked back by Tweed Shire Council.

craig elliot luke foley nsw election 2019 pottsville pottsville high school
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Have you got what it takes to join women's league?

    Have you got what it takes to join women's league?

    Rugby League Tweed Heads Seagulls have opened an expressions of interest campaign to attract inaugural players for the newly created women's rugby league team.

    Kingscliff Chamber says mayor comments are 'simply madness'

    Kingscliff Chamber says mayor comments are 'simply madness'

    Politics The chamber says Mayor Katie Milne is "abusing her power".

    Having the right toolkit for stress

    Having the right toolkit for stress

    News Living Naturally with Olwen Anderson

    Banora Point Primary School celebrates 125 years

    Banora Point Primary School celebrates 125 years

    News Don't miss out on the big celebrations

    Local Partners