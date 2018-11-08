A new high school promised for Tweed Coast

EDUCATION IN FOCUS: NSW Labor Opposition Leader Luke Foley and Country Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot with some of the Pottsville residents who would like to see a high school built in their area.

EDUCATION IN FOCUS: NSW Labor Opposition Leader Luke Foley and Country Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot with some of the Pottsville residents who would like to see a high school built in their area. Contributed

THE possibility of Pottsville getting a new high school could become a reality if NSW Labor wins the State Election in March.

Opposition Leader Luke Foley has committed $40million to build a high school in Pottsville to accommodate students who have to travel to Murwillumbah or Kingscliff for their education.

"The case is clear, Pottsville needs a high school and only a NSW Labor Government will build it,” Mr Foley said.

The Pottsville community has been calling on the government for years to build a high school at land earmarked for the development at the Seabreeze Estate.

"I'm out listening and talking to locals every day and the calls for a public high school for Pottsville are growing louder and louder,” Country Labor candidate for the Tweed Craig Elliot said.

"It is unfair for their children to spend countless hours a week on the bus going to other high schools when there is a clear need for a high school at Pottsville.”

Earlier this year the developers of the Seabreeze Estate, Newland Developers, tried to subdivide the land earmarked for the school but were knocked back by Tweed Shire Council.