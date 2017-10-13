24°
A new sign for the Murwillumbah Birth Centre

Linda Shaw from the Murwillumbah Hospital with the new Birth Centre sign made by the Murwillumbah Mens Shed crew - Rod Gaulding, Peter Schwarzel, Chris Lee and John Chuah.
Aisling Brennan
by

MURWILLUMBAH Birth Centre visitors can now find the suite more easily thanks to a new sign handcrafted by the Murwillumbah Men's Shed.

The sign was created by shed member Peter Schwarzel, who used his specially designed machine to complete the project.

"It's a computer controlled router and you program it and it cuts what you program,” Mr Schwarzel said. "It cut the shape and engraved the text.”

Murwillumbah Birth Centre midwife Linda Shaw said the sign would make the recently renamed birthing suite easier to recognise, as the design incorporates the silhouette of Mount Warning.

"There's been a change in the way we work from a full service hospital about seven years ago to just a midwifery-led care centre,” Ms Shaw said.

"We share the unit with a satellite clinic now with the Tweed Hospital.

"It's taken a little while to evolve a name that people understand. We adopted the Murwillumbah Birth Centre last year.”

Shed secretary John McDonald, who was born in the birth centre, said Murwillumbah Shed members always enjoyed helping with local projects and showing their support for the community.

"Our hospital needs every bit of help we can give it,” Mr McDonald said.

"We do like to do little jobs and we just find things through the grapevine.”

