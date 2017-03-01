A new Warning launched for 2017 season

A NEW look Murwillumbah side will look to avenge a grand final loss to Surfers Paradise in round one of the Gold Coast Premier League on Saturday.

Despite a host of changes to the side that went down 3-2 in the grand final last September, the semi-unrecognisable side is confident of recreating 2016's heroics.

The new Warning are minus star striker Matt Hilton, Levi Hilton, Ryan McCloy and four others from the grand final squad but Murwillumbah vice president Gabriel Finardi said the club was confident of becoming even stronger in 2017.

"We've got some good signings in their place and I think overall, our depth is stronger than last year,” Finardi said.

"Toby Barton has come back form Palm Beach and Brad Robinson (goalkeeper), who played at Goonellabah last year has come to us as well.

"A few old heads in Luke Craig and Chris Edwards, and a few additional players have come into the squad. We've got a very strong side.”

The club has also made key off-field changes, with 2016 reserves coach Darren McKay stepping up to the role of president, while club player Angus Brockband who is out with a torn ACL, has stepped into the reserves coaching role.

The Warning have been in strong pre-season form and enter Saturday's match on the back of a 6-nil thumping of Pacific Pines in round one of the Gold Coast Football Cup.

Finardi said while such a big win wasn't really on the radar against a side that just missed Premier League promotion for 2017, every player lifted which was the most pleasing aspect.

He said Murwillumbah's game plan built on a number of tall, solid players and flair wouldn't be tweaked too much in 2017 as the side searches for back-to-back grand final appearances

Focussed on going one better in 2017, Finardi said Murwillumbah would treat Saturday's game as any other as they search for three points.

"We want to beat them but we will approach it like any other game as we want to start the season strong,” he said.

"The main goal is to win the league and we've set ourselves for another grand final.

"If we can be on top of the ladder at the end of the season before finals, that's where we want to be.”

The game gets underway at Murwillumbah Soccer Club oval at 5pm, following a reserves clash at 2.45pm.