A new youth facility heading to Bogangar

Tweed Shire Council's artist impression of the Les Burger Field youth recreation space for the concept plans.

THE Tweed Shire Council is calling on the community to review plans for an upgrade to Les Burger Fields, Bogangar.

The plans include the construction of a multi-function half basketball court area, additional seating and landscaping to accompany the existing skate park.

Mayor Katie Milne said young people should check out the plan to ensure it meets their criteria.

"It's really important that we get the plan right and make this youth space as fun, friendly and as safe as possible,” Cr Milne said.

Council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said the new facilities would provide a much needed community space for families.

"The new facilities will ensure the Les Burger Fields youth recreation space caters to a wide range of users, including families with young children,” Ms Stinson said.

"An expansion of the youth space is also needed to cater for the Tweed Coast's growing population.

"Les Burger Fields is an important recreational facility, because it is centrally located on the Tweed Coast between Kingscliff and Pottsville. So Council is keen to hear what locals think about the upgrade concept plans.

"The skate park and other existing facilities at Les Burger Field are well utilised and these improvements will make it even more of a focal point for young people and their families.”

The upgrade and expansion follows on from recommendations in Council's Youth Strategy and Action Plan adopted in 2013.

Visit yoursaytweed.com.au/LesBurger or www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ParksAndGardens to see the concept plans and further details about the Les Burger Fields upgrade.