Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
News

A perspective on COVID-19 statistics

Staff writer
19th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER 90 days, the coronavirus has infected the population in China and progressively, the rest of the world totalling in a death count of 8,000.

Let's put this number into perspective.

During the same period the FedEE Statistics Unit estimates the following.

- The number of global deaths from all causes to have been 13.68 million;

- The number of child deaths alone from malnutrition to have been 775,000;

- The number of deaths from motor accidents to have been 315,000;

- The number of deaths from influenza to have been 125,000;

- The number of murders to have been 110,000;

- The number of deaths from unintentional poisoning in the USA alone to have been 16,200;

- The number of deaths from snake bites in India alone to have been 2,750.

"There is a huge moral dilemma here which no-one seems strong enough, or unselfish enough, to confront," Robin Chater, Secretary-General of the Federation of International Employers (FedEE) said.

"It is the responsibility of everyone in the advanced and developing economies that children starve to death in vast numbers while everyone outside the third world frets about COVID-19."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for stimulus from Aussie sole traders

        premium_icon Desperate plea for stimulus from Aussie sole traders

        Business Majority of Australian small businesses are sole trader enterprises, but will they access the Federal Government and State Government's stimulus packages?

        Coronavirus on the Tweed: what's on and what's not

        premium_icon Coronavirus on the Tweed: what's on and what's not

        News Keep up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you on the Tweed

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is alerting fellow passengers who were "close contacts"

        Virus patient tells: 'You feel you might never get well.'

        premium_icon Virus patient tells: 'You feel you might never get well.'

        Health The first Gold Coaster to contract coronavirus has a simple message