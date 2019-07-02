Menu
CARBON COPY: Pip O'Brien from Cabarita Beach with the Norfolk pine she has replanted on her front lawn.
Neighbourhood battle over lone pine

Michael Doyle
2nd Jul 2019 2:30 PM
A CABARITA BEACH resident so disgruntled a Norfolk pine was removed from the front of her property has planted a new one - and wants it left alone.

Pip O'Brien from Cypress Cres said she was devastated a 60-year-old Norfolk pine had been removed at the request of a neighbour several years ago.

The tree straddled the border of her apartment complex and a neighbouring property, and she claimed she was not consulted or notified before council removed the tree.

She has now taken action and has planted a new tree firmly on her side of the property line and does not want it interfered with.

"I have moved it specifically so it is definitely in my property, I do not want this tree to be hurt and damaged," she said.

"The street is lined with huge 60-year-old Norfolk pines, to be allowed to remove it was just ridiculous.

"I have bought a small one and everybody was in favour of me replacing it."

A spokesperson from the Tweed Shire Council said they were advised to remove the tree from an independent arborist, as the roots of the tree were at risk of causing structural damage to a nearby fence which could have caused harm to the public.

"Trenching and subsequent root pruning was undertaken to facilitate construction of an approved fence," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Ms O'Brien was free to plant any tree she wanted as long as it was on her property and it was not a registered weed.

