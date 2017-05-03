A place for parking for Murwillumbah businesses

AS MURWILLUMBAH continues with its recovery after the recent floods, Cr Reece Byrnes is aiming to alleviate the pressure on businesses.

During the May 18 Tweed Shire Council meeting, Cr Byrnes will move to introduce an amnesty on parking contribution fees for all new businesses in Murwillumbah and South Murwillumbah.

The motion will look to provide a bit of breathing space for businesses who are required to pay for parking contributions during the development application process to ensure there is ample parking in the place.

Cr Byrnes said it was important council lent a hand to businesses during this difficult time.

"The Murwillumbah community has been devastated by this recent weather event and so has local business,” Cr Byrnes said.

"Council needs to offer an incentive for new businesses to open up in Murwillumbah.”

The motion will provide new businesses with up to five parking spaces for free in the first year of operation.

"'In the wake of this massive flood, Murwillumbah needs business and economic growth to rebound and thrive from this disaster and a waiver for 12 months on parking contributions will take the pressure off new businesses by removing a very large start-up cost,” Cr Byrnes said.

"The message this sends to those thinking about starting a business in Murwillumbah after this massive flood is simple, that we need you, we need you now and we want to help.”

Murwillumbah and Districts Business Chamber acting president Ilze Jaunberzins said she hoped council would approve the motion and offer extra support to flood-affected businesses.

"We are totally supportive of the proposal to wave the fee,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"I was shocked when I discovered the prices (of parking contributions). It's prohibitive for a small business to consider to open.”

Ms Jaunberzins said it was important to ensure small and large businesses were taken care of properly.

"We certainly are looking at ways to provide incentives,” she said.

"The chamber is concerned we're now four weeks down the track and businesses are still hanging.”