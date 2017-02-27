A place to stay at the Gold Coast Airport

PLANS TAKE FLIGHT: Passengers could be staying at a new hotel at the Gold Coast Airport by 2019.

AS WORK continues on the latest development of the Gold Coast Airport, plans are coming together for a new airport hotel.

Gold Coast Airport's chief operating officer Marion Charlton said the airport was in the process of approving plans for a new hotel to be built on the premises.

"Late last year Gold Coast Airport commenced an Expression of Interest process for a hotel at Gold Coast Airport," Ms Charlton told the Tweed Daily News.

"We had very strong interest from a large number of internationally recognised hotel brands. We are currently in due diligence and expect to reach an agreement with a preferred hotel operator this year."

Ms Charlton said she hoped the airport hotel would be open by 2019.

"Within the next two years that hotel will be operational," she said.

"We're looking at a four star hotel with up to 8 floors and anywhere up to 180 rooms. There's a lot of interest in the hotel."

Ms Charlton said the hotel would play an important part of the airport plan.

"We would like it to be quite a feature there and you'd be able to walk straight in (to the airport)," she said.