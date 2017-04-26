A Plastic Ocean launches in Murwillumbah

PLASTICS, pollution and the need to waste less are the focus of a new documentary screening on the Tweed.

Filmed across 20 locations worldwide, A Plastic Ocean highlights the consequences of society's disposable lifestyle, and its effect on the planet.

Searching for realistic solutions to plastic pollution, Let's Waste Less co-founders Andia Cally and Jeremy Melder felt compelled to spread the message locally.

"With eight million tonnes of plastic entering our oceans annually, affecting our food chain, killing off ecosystems, marine mammals, fish and seabirds, as well as clogging up our landfill, Let's Waste Less believes we can't waste time waiting for the NSW Government to act,” Cally said.

"We want Murwillumbah to join Uki, Chillingham, Tumbulgum and other states by getting on the plastic bag ban wagon.”

At the launch, Let's Waste Less will ask locals to make a plastic free pledge to go plastic bag free to coincide with Plastic Free July.

A local Boomerang Bags chapter started, with the aim of generating 500 locally made bags by July.

"Plastic bags have devastating effects on health, the environment and the economy,” Cally said.

"We already have the support of some dedicated individual sewers and the Sathya Sai School and we are looking for sewers to join upcoming sewing bees next month.”

A Plastic Ocean

Where: Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah

When: Saturday, April 29 from 6pm

Tickets: $20 https://au.demand.film/