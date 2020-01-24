A portaloo? Dozens of bizarre stolen items found in Tweed

BIZARRE: A stolen portaloo was among many high ticket items allegedly found at a Duranbah property. Picture: Supplied.

BIZARRE: A stolen portaloo was among many high ticket items allegedly found at a Duranbah property. Picture: Supplied.

A STOLEN Harley Davidson motorcycle, three electronic skateboards, a Breitling watch and even a portaloo were just some of the items allegedly found by police at a Tweed property.

A police search of a Duranbah residence on June 6 revealed dozens of high ticket items allegedly stolen from across the Tweed.

Some of the items police allegedly found included a portaloo, 47 mobile phones, eight computers, a gas hot water system, surveying equipment and a signed North Melbourne AFL Championships poster.

Kingscliff man Ray Kenneth Brooks, 42, was arrested and charged with 23 offences including goods suspected of being stolen in or on premises and using a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Mr Brooks in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday was refused bail for the third time, despite defence lawyer Paul Cranney arguing there was no evidence to prove the alleged stolen items were knowingly received.

Mr Cranney told the court his client did not live at the property where the alleged stolen items were found and there needed to be some "real questions asked about the possessions found".

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett disputed the claim Mr Brooks had no connection with the Duranbah residence, telling the court he was found there two days in a row.

"The defendant was found living in the premises with allegedly very valuable stolen property," Sgt Lockett said.

"We have five statements from victims.

"It won't be an issue to prove the property was stolen and was found on a premises where he was found.

"At the time of the offences he was subject to parole.

"He has a poor history of bail compliance and attendance and a history of property offences."

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told the court if Mr Brooks was found guilty, it would be unlikely he would spend less time in jail than what he has already served.

He said some of the charges were "serious indictable offences" that were allegedly committed while on parole.

Mr Brooks' was refused bail and remanded in custody. His case will be heard again in Tweed Heads Local Court on February 7.