A refugee journey 10 years in the making

Constance on the Edge will screen at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema on March 16.

AFTER premiering to sold out audiences at the Sydney Film Festival, a refugee family's story 10 years in the making will screen in Murwillumbah this month.

Constance on the Edge is the portrayal of a family's search for belonging during resettlement in regional Australia, after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.

Following the charismatic Constance, the story tells of the mother of six's struggle to adapt to Australian life.

Mary, Constance's niece, finds it impossible to find a job. Vicky, her daughter, studies every morning from 4am, hoping to get into university, and Charles, 23, is struggling with alienation and depression.

"In Africa I was fighting for survival, in the refugee camp I was fighting for human rights, and here in Australia, I'm fighting for belonging,” Constance said.

Constance was voted the second favourite documentary at the Sydney Film Festival, and launched the Refugee Council of Australia's first ever Refugee Film Festival in Melbourne in November.

Director Belinda Mason said the project was a film for everybody, especially those not fully aware of the refugee plight.

"People have said the film has made them more aware of the situation and experiences of refugees,” Mason said.

"It's really helping to raise awareness - giving audiences a way in, beyond news and media reports that so often dehumanise refugees.”

The Uki Refugee Project and Pottsville Refugee Support Group are hosting the special screening at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema on March 16 to raise funds.

Impact producer and Pottsville local Allison Henry said it was exciting to bring the film to the Northern Rivers.

"We know so many people in the Northern Rivers already support asylum seekers and refugees and will really relate to Constance and her family,” Henry said.

"We're so pleased to be partnering with the Uki and Pottsville groups on this fundraising event to support their important work.”

An objective of the Uki and Pottsville groups is to raise community awareness of refugee issues, while providing direct support to refugees and asylum seekers in the region.

"This film addresses the real life difficulties and successes refugee families experience in becoming part of the Australian community,” Pottsville Refugee Support Group spokesperson Ian Hamilton said.

