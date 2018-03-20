A second chance for surf reef

PLANS for a surf reef off the Tweed Coast could be back on track, as Councillor James Owen pushes for the project to get the tick of approval.

Cr Owen will, at tomorrow's meeting, move to rescind Tweed Shire Council's July 2017 decision to not support a prototype artificial surf reef, designed by Griffith University and other partners.

Council rejected the application because of concerns providing the estimated $100,000 in financial support would be inappropriate months after the March 2017 flood.

But Cr James Owen, who was not present at the July 2017 meeting, said he believed council misunderstood what was being requested of them.

"The applicant was asking for support from council staff in helping with the application,” Cr Owen said.

"There would be no money coming from council.”

Cr Owen said he hoped council would reconsider supporting the Offshore Surf Reefs project and assist in the preparation of an application for a Cooperative Research Centre Grant.

"People want a good consistent break,” he said.

"We've got some good breaks but the consistency isn't there.”

The proposed reef would be constructed in the surf zone north of Kingscliff, adjacent to the corner of Murphy's Rd and McKissock Dr, Kingscliff.

"(The reef would be) a big upside-down hull, like a ship's hull,” Cr Owen said.

"They float it over the site and punch some holes in it to sink it. It goes down onto some piles, it's held down by it's own weight.”