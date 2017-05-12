A shining ray of hope

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

AS YOU know, the Tweed has recently been affected by some of the worst floods to hit the region since records first began, topping previous records set in 1954 and 1974.

Murwillumbah, Tumbulgum, Condong and other areas around were all affected the most and the flooding caused a lot of devastation for residents around the coast.

When the water rose, it hit a lot of cane fields and since then, the mud that washed in is starting to dry and crack with plants, even weeds, growing back.

As the sun starts to set with the clearer skies we're getting now, it shines light perfectly onto these curling mud flats to create beautiful shadows and show the growth returning to the Tweed.

This was shot at ISO100, f/5.6 and 1/40 shutter speed on a tripod looking directly down.

Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News.