A splendid day for locals to have tickets on themselves

GOT 'EM: Oliver Walsh (left) and Jasper Tiffen, from Stokers Siding, we're excited to get their tickets for the Splendour in the Grass music festival after a three-hour wait at Byron Bay on Sunday. The locals' tickets were only available to those living in certain postcodes in the region.

GOT 'EM: Oliver Walsh (left) and Jasper Tiffen, from Stokers Siding, we're excited to get their tickets for the Splendour in the Grass music festival after a three-hour wait at Byron Bay on Sunday. The locals' tickets were only available to those living in certain postcodes in the region.

JASPER Tiffen crossed a generational bridge at Byron Bay on Sunday after waiting for three hours to snap up a ticket for the Splendour in the Grass music festival.

The Stokers Siding man was one of hundreds and hundreds of people who queued at the Great Northern Hotel for the tickets released early for those living in particular postcodes in the local region.

While many might think the Byron Bay festival is all about music the kids are listening to, it was the return of iconic Aussie band Midnight Oil which drew 18-year-old Jasper to his first Splendour in the Grass.

He admitted he has followed the musical tastes of his parents.

"I saw that (the Oils were coming to Splendour) and straight away I thought 'that's it. I'm going'," he said.

The Oils are well known for their environmental messages and activism.

Mr Tiffen said the messages of the band resonated with his generation.

"They're still relevant," he said.

His mate, Oliver Walsh who is looking forward to seeing Illy at the festival, said it was worth waiting three hours for a ticket.

"It's not as stressful as buying them online," he said.

There was a long queue for Splendour in the Grass locals' tickets at the Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Sunday.

Ange and Steve Allston, from Byron Bay, were in an older demographic to the majority of those in the queue for tickets mid-morning on Sunday.

While Mr Allston admitted that made him feel old, Ange quickly chipped in with "but that doesn't matter."

This will be their fifth Splendour.

Meanwhile, not everyone was happy with postcodes chosen for the locals'-release tickets - even though the list was expanded this year.

While Alstonville is nestled between Ballina and Lismore, the 2477 postcode didn't make the cut by one digit.

A busker provided entertainment for those waiting in the long queue for Splendour in the Grass locals' tickets at the Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Sunday.

One group of girls got around that, though.

Two were waiting outside the hotel while their friend, who lives in Ballina's 2478 postcode which was included in the release, was inside buying tickets for the trio.

The 20th annual Splendour in the Grass Music and Arts Festival will be held at North Byron Parklands from July 24-26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Thursday, through the website Moshtix or by phoning 1300 GET TIX 9438 849), with three-day passes starting at $399 and one-day tickets starting at $185.

To see the line-up, check out splednourinthegrass.com.