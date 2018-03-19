A swell time for the Queen's Baton Relay carrier

YOGI GIRL: Kylie Mitchell-Smith from Destination Tweed has been selected as a baton relay runner for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

THE founder of the Gold Coast's Swell Festival is taking to the streets in celebration ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Kylie Mitchell-Smith, who now spends her time promoting Destination Tweed among other things, was chosen to carry the Queen's Baton on day 99 of the relay in Currumbin.

The Kingscliff resident was nominated by a friend for her years of commitment to the arts and culture scene on the Gold Coast and Tweed.

"I feel proud and honoured to run in Currumbin as that's where I developed the Swell Festival,” she said.

"I was inspired to (create Swell) when I arrived from Sydney 15 years ago.

"I realised quite quickly that it would become a big event because it was one of the first (on the Gold Coast).”

Ms Mitchell-Smith said she was excited to see how quickly the region had cultivated an arts and culture scene since Swell's launch.

"It's not rocket science to put art outside and I knew people would come to it,” she said.

"It's changed so much since then. I think the Gold Coast is really good at cultivating artists now.”

Ms Mitchell-Smith, a self-confessed "yogi girl” said she was looking forward to making the most of her moment carrying the baton.

"I'm not much of a runner but I'm a yogi girl, so I might do some poses and I'm going to take it in my stride,” she said.

Cheer Kylie Mitchell-Smith on as she carries the Queen's Baton:

When: Tuesday, April 3

Where: Teemangum St, Currumbin, at 8.50am