Menu
Login
CLASSIC: DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company rehearses for The Three Musketeers. From left: Jardy Wallace Neely, Hannah Tierney, Mitchell Hosier and Skye Brambleby.
CLASSIC: DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company rehearses for The Three Musketeers. From left: Jardy Wallace Neely, Hannah Tierney, Mitchell Hosier and Skye Brambleby.
News

A tale of politics, love and intrigue

Rick Koenig
by
19th Apr 2018 10:25 AM

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company and DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company is inviting the community to enjoy the tale of The Three Musketeers - with a twist.

The tale of politics, love and intrigue has been adapted into a 1970s cop drama by the young members of DoubleMask.

DoubleMask artistic director Lachlan Glasby said adapting the story had its challenges.

"It's been a frustrating process, adapting such an epic story into a piece of theatre, but it's really fun,” he said.

He said the ageless tale had been re-worked by members of DoubleMask into a comedic and creative re-telling: "one that will surely delight audiences”.

DoubleMask student Tiarn Paddock said the play was eloquently done and "inspiring to see what a group of young people can do”.

The Three Musketeers is playing at Murwillumbah Civic Centre at 7.30pm on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, and at 2pm on Saturday, May 12.

Buy tickets at www. murwillumbahtheatre company.com.au or buy them at the door.

doublemask entertainment murwillumbah murwillumbah theatre company three muskateers tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Caba cranks at Sailor Jerry

    Caba cranks at Sailor Jerry

    News D'bah girls, Snapper guys qualify for National Teams event

    BMX star ready to represent Australia

    BMX star ready to represent Australia

    News Six-year-old BMX prodigy selected to take on world in Azerbaijan.

    Time to play hardball with airport taxis

    Time to play hardball with airport taxis

    News Renewed push to resolve frustrating cross border taxi regulation

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News If you missed out, don’t panic and read on

    Local Partners