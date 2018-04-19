A tale of politics, love and intrigue

CLASSIC: DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company rehearses for The Three Musketeers. From left: Jardy Wallace Neely, Hannah Tierney, Mitchell Hosier and Skye Brambleby.

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company and DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company is inviting the community to enjoy the tale of The Three Musketeers - with a twist.

The tale of politics, love and intrigue has been adapted into a 1970s cop drama by the young members of DoubleMask.

DoubleMask artistic director Lachlan Glasby said adapting the story had its challenges.

"It's been a frustrating process, adapting such an epic story into a piece of theatre, but it's really fun,” he said.

He said the ageless tale had been re-worked by members of DoubleMask into a comedic and creative re-telling: "one that will surely delight audiences”.

DoubleMask student Tiarn Paddock said the play was eloquently done and "inspiring to see what a group of young people can do”.

The Three Musketeers is playing at Murwillumbah Civic Centre at 7.30pm on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, and at 2pm on Saturday, May 12.

Buy tickets at www. murwillumbahtheatre company.com.au or buy them at the door.