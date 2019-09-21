A tireless worker gets well deserved award

Coolangatta Surf Club life member Belinda Doman has won the Queensland champion trainer title at the state SLSA awards. Picture: Supplied

BANORA POINT mum of two girls, Belinda Doman, is taking giant steps to indelibly stamp femineity into Surf Lifesaving Australia.

Doman, 38, the Chief Training Officer at Coolangatta Surf Club has been kicking goals as she continues to do exactly what she loves.

“I really love training people to save lives,” Doman said.

In July she received the rare honour of being the first female and former nipper to be made a life member of the strong Coolangatta club and earlier this month she was named the best training officer in Queensland.

She is tireless worker at her club and Coolangatta president Garry Bell said she is an exceptional role model, especially for women in the club and the younger members.

“Also at our annual presentation night she received the club’s Harry Connelly Medal for leadership which embraces motivation, good judgment, initiative, moral courage, decisiveness and leading by example,” Bell said.

Doman won the Queensland champion trainer title, which was contested by 58 clubs, and now qualifies for the SLSA Awards of Excellence judged at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on November 9.

She has been an assessor for the Point Danger Branch for 20 years checking that training officers at clubs have their students trained to an acceptable standard.

Her husband Vince works at the Tabulam Correctional Centre and Belinda is employed by SLSQ, SLSNSW and NSW TAFE teaching lifesaving skills.

Their daughters — Gabriella, 8, and Sabrina, 6, — are also Cooly nippers where mum first joined as a ‘late start nipper’ when she was 13.

Her family had moved from Sydney and she joined Coolangatta with her two brothers and two sisters who have since left the club.

She gained her Bronze Medallion allowing her to join surfing patrols in 1995 but then she nearly left the movement.

In stepped life-member Michael Mahon who sat down with Doman and had a chat introducing her to the training side of surf life saving and she has excelled ever since.

Carrying her femineity further into the movement, Doman has been a member of the SLSQ Education Panel for the past three seasons and has also been the Education Advisory Officer for the Point Danger Branch for this time.

“Really I just love being able to give people the skills to saves lives,” she said.

“The skills I have been taught as a volunteer now give me the qualifications to teach lifesaving techniques and be paid for my work outside the club duties.”