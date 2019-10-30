Menu
Tennis NSW CEO Lawrence Robertson joins Tennis Terranora's Joan Nicoll and president Rob Nienhuis with two of the Wimbledon net posts which will be featured on grass courst being established at the club complex.
Tennis

A touch of Wimbledon on the Terranora grass courts

Michael Doyle
30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
THE ribbon has officially been cut at the new Terranora Tennis clubhouse, with a function and ceremony last Sunday.

The clubhouse has been open to patrons for a number of weeks but the official opening on the weekend brought special guests.

CEO of Tennis NSW Lawrence Robertson was there to open the Joan Nicoll Centre, and presented the club with a trio of gifts.

The famous All England Tennis Club, along with Tennis NSW donated three sets of net posts to the club.

Club president Rob Nienhuis said the membership was thrilled with the day and the new posts.

He said it has been an emotional rollercoaster since the previous clubhouse was destroyed by fire in 2017.

“Last weekend felt a bit like deja vu, because we only opened the old clubhouse in 2016.”

“It has been an emotional two years but we are just hoping to rebuild our membership numbers with the opening of the new clubhouse.”

The brand new sets of net posts at the club are expected to be a major drawcard for the popular Tweed club.

“We are over the moon that we have got these net posts — they certainly look the part.

“I don’t think anyone else in Australia has a set of Wimbledon net posts.”

Tweed Daily News

