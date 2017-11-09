A treat for star seekers

Stephanie Banks and Alessandra Salisbury from the Starlettes dance company are getting ready for their next big production.

Scott Davis

WHETHER it's a triple-treat of theatre favourites or classes for all ages, Pottsville-based Starlettes Dance Theatre offers performance with a difference.

Started in 2010 by Rio native Alessandra Salisbury, Starlettes has spread its wings to grow into a centre unlike any other in the region.

"We are a drama and theatre performance studio and dance is an add-on,” Salisbury said.

"Performers don't have these options elsewhere (on the Tweed).

"There's nothing for acting and drama in this area, there are dance schools, but we are not a dance school alone. We offer classes at Pottsville School Hall every week and also perform.”

Salisbury, a playwright, actress and dancer with many works in theatre, is Starlettes' dance and drama teacher, playwright, choreographer and stage director.

Starlettes performs at least one major concert a year, and will present Cats, Alice in Wonderland and Annie over the next three weeks.

Featuring separate casts of adults for Cats, children for Alice in Wonderland and teens for Annie, Starlettes assistant Stephanie Banks said performances would be the result of a year's hard work.

The youth performers, in particular, have spent the year focusing on confidence, voice projection and stage smarts, before learning their lines and fine-tuning the performance.

While ambitious, Salisbury, who writes an adaptation from scratch for each concert, said the hectic program would be enjoyed by cast, crew and fans alike.

"It's good to do it all on a roll, and the kids love the concerts. It's full on, but that's the way we like it.”

All performances will be held at Pottsville School Hall. Cats is on Saturday night from 7pm, entry is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Alice in Wonderland is on Saturday, November 18, at 5pm, entry is $10 for adults and kids, under 5 is $5, and Annie has two performances on November 25 and 26 at 6pm, entry is $10 for adults and kids, under 5 is $5.

Starlettes will also perform the Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2018, and is searching for a male to play the role of Frank N. Furter.

* For information and class times, call 0434 394 701 or visit starlettes.com.au.