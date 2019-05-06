A tribute to her idols

TRIBUTE SHOW: Soprano singer Mirusia will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Seekers this weekend at Twin Towns.

AN Australian soprano singer will be performing a special Mother's Day weekend show at Twin Towns on Saturday.

As a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Seekers, singer Mirusia will perform A Salute to the Seekers, as well as other classics.

Mirusia, 33, first met the Seekers when they toured in 2011 with Andre Rieu.

"It was an incredible experience for me to learn from them first-hand and to sing together with them on stage,” she said.

"All four of them are so down to earth and such lovely, genuine people with hearts of gold. This show is a salute to the four people who inspired me and gave me encouragement to continue my dream of being a singer.”

For the soprano, she said growing up in Australia with the music of the Seekers was a major part of her childhood, and contributed to her love of music.

"I truly believe it helped to form me as an artist,” Mirusia said.

"At school we sang I Am Australian, a song that unites all of the people of Australia as one.

"This particular song was one I have sung many times during my career at so many different events and concerts.”

In a recent meeting between Mirusia and the Seekers, lead vocalist Judith Durham sat with Mirusia and discussed her new album.

Mirusia was completely overwhelmed to know that Judith was overjoyed to hear her new versions of the Seekers' music.

In her Saturday afternoon performance at Twin Towns, Mirusia will perform her favourites as well as the classics she has become world-renowned for singing on stage with Andre Rieu.

She is joined at Twin Towns by some of the finest musicians in Australia - along with a special guest or two - to deliver a memorable afternoon performance on the eve of Mother's Day.

Mirusia, Twin Towns Showroom, Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are $54.90. To book call 1800 014 014 or visit www.twintowns.com.au.