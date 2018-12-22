Menu
Enjoying the fun at Tweed Seagulls pop up indoor Ice Rink and White Christmas play ground ; Malina (7) takes off on the ice run toboggan. Scott Powick
News

A Winter Wonderland hits the Tweed

22nd Dec 2018 10:00 AM

THE chances of it snowing on the Tweed and Gold Coast are as about remote as Santa not turning up on Christmas Eve but you can experience the next best thing to "dashing through the snow” by hitting the ice at seagulls.

The club at West Tweed Heads has converted its Stardust Auditorium into a Winter Wonderland until January 9 complete with an ice skating rink, toboggan run, and snow garden.

There will be an arts and craft corner for the kids and a cafe for a hot chocolate and other yummy winter warmers. Multiple ice skating sessions are available each day and booking online is recommended.

Not sure ice skating is for you then take a sled down the toboggan run.

The seagulls Winter Wonder runs to January 9 and tickets are available online or at the door. Booking early to avoid disappointment is recommended.

For more information visit www.seagullsclub.com.au or the Facebook page www.facebook. com/seagullsclub

