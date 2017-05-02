24°
Woman walks into a store, steals rum and vodka

Mitchell Crawley | 2nd May 2017 5:10 AM
Police have charged a woman.
Police have charged a woman. John Gass

A WOMAN will front court after allegedly walking into a Tweeds Heads bottleshop and stealing a one one-litre bottle of vodka and a one-litre bottle of Bundaberg Rum.

Police were called at about 4.15pm on April 28 after staff witnessed the woman leave the store with the goods and get into a car before driving off.

Police went to the home of the registered owner and located the female, 28, from Tweed Heads. It has been alleged the two bottles were sold to someone for $50.

The woman was charged with shoplifting and bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court May 15.

Topics:  tweed byron local area command tweed crime tweed heads and coolangatta tweed heads local court

