Woman walks into a store, steals rum and vodka

A WOMAN will front court after allegedly walking into a Tweeds Heads bottleshop and stealing a one one-litre bottle of vodka and a one-litre bottle of Bundaberg Rum.

Police were called at about 4.15pm on April 28 after staff witnessed the woman leave the store with the goods and get into a car before driving off.

Police went to the home of the registered owner and located the female, 28, from Tweed Heads. It has been alleged the two bottles were sold to someone for $50.

The woman was charged with shoplifting and bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court May 15.